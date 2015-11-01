Girls’ High School Wins The Crown

Miss Girls’ High School, Keithryl Miller is still celebrating today, after being crowned Miss Heritage 2015, at the Pageant held at the Victoria Park on Saturday night.

On her way to taking the crown, Miss Miller also copped the awards for Best Interview; Best Ambassadorial Speech and Digicel Viewers Choice.

Miss St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown Rondine Browne took the

1st runner-up position and also received the award for Best Cultural Wear, while Miss Central Leeward Secondary, Ulrica Gaymes was 2nd runner-up, and also took the award for Best Talent

The 3rd runner-up was Miss St. Joseph’ Convent Marriaqua, Jo-Ann Andrews, who also received the award for Best Promotional Video.

Miss Dr. J.P Eustace Memorial Azinza Browne of took the Miss Congeniality Award and Miss Bequia Community High School Jakida Ollivierre received the Most Disciplined Award.

Saturday night’s Pageant was organised by the National Heritage Organisation under the theme: Our Coloquial Legacy – Parlay Palang in Vincy Twang

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related