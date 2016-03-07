German Tourist Attacked And Killed At Walliabou

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Martin Griff, a 49-year-old Accountant of Germany, which occurred at Walliabou on Friday.

According to reports the deceased was on-board a yacht when he was attacked by unknown assailants. He sustained a gunshot wound to his throat and succumbed to the injuries.

A postmortem examination is expected to be perform on the body.

Police is also carrying out investigations into the attempted murder on Reinhold Zeller, a 63-year-old Sea Captain of Germany, which also occurred at Walliabou on Friday.

Mr. Zeller sustained a gunshot wound to his left shoulder after he was attacked on-board a yacht by unknown assailants.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has condemned the shooting death of a German tourist.

Speaking on a Radio Program on Friday, the Prime Minister expressed profound sympathy to the other persons who were on board the yacht as well as the families of the victims.

He said the Government was making travel arrangements with SVG Air to airlift the passengers on board the yacht.

The Prime Minister said he is saddened by this incident, noting that it is a very terrible stain on St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister said he will be writing a letter to the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to express sorrow to her government about the incident.









