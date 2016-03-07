German Tourist Attacked And Killed At Walliabou

News,

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Martin Griff, a 49-year-old Accountant of Germany, which occurred at Walliabou on Friday.

According to reports the deceased was on-board a yacht when he was attacked by unknown assailants. He sustained a gunshot wound to his throat and succumbed to the injuries.

A postmortem examination is expected to be perform on the body.

Police is also carrying out investigations into the attempted murder on Reinhold Zeller, a 63-year-old Sea Captain of Germany, which also occurred at Walliabou on Friday.

Mr. Zeller sustained a gunshot wound to his left shoulder after he was attacked on-board a yacht by unknown assailants.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has condemned the shooting death of a German tourist.

Speaking on a Radio Program on Friday, the Prime Minister expressed profound sympathy to the other persons who were on board the yacht as well as the families of the victims.

He said the Government was making travel arrangements with SVG Air to airlift the passengers on board the yacht.

The Prime Minister said he is saddened by this incident, noting that it is a very terrible stain on St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister said he will be writing a letter to the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to express sorrow to her government about the incident.



  • Parnella Cain

    I condemn this reckless killing on the yacht at Walliabou, What is the purpose of this senseless killing, do we have no regards for life, our Country was chose to spend their vocation, what they have belongs to them, the Bible teaches that by the sweat of your brow you shall eat bread, but there are some who don’t wants to work but they wants to eat, there are other who don’t satisfy with what they have, so they rob, steal and murder, I said when they caught kill them too. To many violence in our country, who is doing these things they must stop, get a job or create one to get the things you need, and satisfy with what you have, don’t turn our blessed land into the wild, wild west of USA, let peace reign, Welcome our Visitors who chose our country to enjoy what we have to offer., treat them well that they come again and bring more people to our shore what about the security at Walliabou. My heart felt sympathy to the German families for the reckless killing of your love one. Please don’t let this change your mind of our Country we’re not all the same.
    I’m giving you a special invitation to visit Richmond Vale Academy in North leeward, Where you will enjoy the best part of the country come enjoy. Parnella Cain