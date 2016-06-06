Body Found at Green Hill

The lifeless body of Jeffery Dupan Jacobs, 66, was found at his residence at Green Hill on Sunday morning.

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force were called to the home of Mr. Jacobs yesterday after a family member reported not seeing him for a couple of days, police said.

The police are reporting that at the moment the death is not being treated as suspicious.

An autopsy will be carried out tomorrow to determine how Mr. Jacobs died.









