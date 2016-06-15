St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Tops CPEA

It was all smiles for eleven-year-old Luke Wilson, the top student in this year’s Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) examination, the replacement for the Common Entrance Exams as he reacted to the news on Tuesday about his success.

He is a student of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School, which also secured the 7th place (Aturo Parsons), the 10th position (Chad Stapleton) and overall 100 percent pass rate.

Wilson who copped the top place with 96.20 percent spoke to NBC Radio on Wednesday in an exclusive interview attributed his success to hard work by his class teacher – Miss Claudia Windsor and his parents and lots of after school lessons.

“Honestly, I expected it, it was not a surprise to me”, he told the station.

His goal is to become a Pilot and encouraged students preparing for the 2017 exams to “stay focused and study a lot.”

The second position in the exams went to Matthew Washington of the Windsor Primary School with an average of 96-percent and closely on his heels, about one point less was El-zicho De Bique of the Cane End Government School with an average of 95.20 percent.

All three students will continue their education at St. Vincent Boys Grammar School when the new school year begins in September.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related