Woman stays dead

The mourners at the funeral of Mrs. Luenda Browne-Williams were in shock yesterday after the pastor ordered the dead woman to get up.

Apostle Samuel Young was delivering the sermon at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle at Marriaqua, when he instructed the pallbearers to open the coffin, ordered the corpse to get up and come forth, and waited for the dead woman to do as he bid.

This brought a halt to the proceedings as those attending the funeral service waited to see what would happen, the woman stayed dead.

Mr.s Browne-Williams died suddenly on Thursday June 30th at the age of 35.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related