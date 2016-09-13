Prostate Campaign SVG Launched

The campaign was launched at Cabinet Room last week as September has been designated Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The coloUr blue is being used to represent the month.

The St. Vincent & the Grenadines Medical Association has begun a Prostate Cancer Awareness Drive in response to statistics that show one in eight males will be diagnosed with Prostate Cancer.

President Dr. Rosalind Ambrose says her association saw the need to host events to make persons more knowledgeable about the disease, while in encouraging males to get their prostate checks done to ensure early detection of the cancer.









