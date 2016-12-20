Various Departments within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force along with a number of local businesses will host a crime prevention exhibiton tomorrow Wednesday, December 21st.

The event will be held outside the Central Police Station in Kingstown from 9 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon. During tomorrow’s event, the local police will showcase aspects of their duties.

Public Relations Department stated that tomorrow’s Crime Prevention Campaign will also feature a display of security items among other things.

Meanwhile, as Vincentians continue with their hectic Christmas preparations, the local Police Force is advising that special attention be paid to securing their homes, while they are out shopping.

The advice came from Corporal Elmore Alexander, of the Criminal Investigations Department of the local Police force, during the On the Beat Programme on NBC Radio on Monday night.

Corporal Alexander said homeowners must ensure that no windows or doors are left open and sure items such as ladders are secured before leaving home.









