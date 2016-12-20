License Disbursement

The local Police Force is reminding Motorists to ensure that all their fees are paid up, including Vehicle License and Insurance Fees, as the year draws to a close.

The reminder came from Sergeant Henry Providence of the Traffic Branch Department within the Police Force.

Sergeant Providence said it is important that persons comply with the law and have had their license rectified since the month of October.

In relation to Motor Vehicle Insurance, Sergeant Providence warned that persons who neglect to pay, are putting themselves and others at risk.

He noted that there serious consequences not just from the stand point of the police but the law as well has a big part to play especially dealing with compensation to others.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related