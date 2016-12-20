SVG Trough Update

The High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning remain in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 p.m. tomorrow

And, Residents across the country have been urged to be vigilant, as a mid to upper level trough moves across the region

According to the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, information from the local Met Office indicates that the trough is expected to generate showers which are forecast to become more intense and longer in duration.

According to NEMO, the mid-upper level trough is moving across the northern portion of the region up until Friday. Residents are being advised to be vigilant during this time.

Winds will continue to be brisk, moving across St Vincent and the Grenadines at 18 – 30 miles/hour with gusty winds in the vicinity of showers.

Sea conditions are therefore expected to remain moderate to rough in open waters, and choppy near shore. Sea Operators, sea bathers or any other marine interest should therefore exercise caution.









