Christmas Barrels Moving

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority said the clearing of Christmas Barrels and other personal items under the duty free concession has intensified over the past few days.

Carl James, Chief Operating Officer at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority said the clearing of these items started off slow but it has now picked up. He noted that there has been a significant increase in customer response in terms of persons coming to collect their barrels.

Mr. James also stated that they will be opened late throughout this week to ensure that people get the opportunity to clear their items.

Mr. James said they will also be opened until 4:00pm on Saturday and he is encouraging persons who have questions to contact the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority to have their concerns addressed.









