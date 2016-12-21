Diaspora Committee Events

Members of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diaspora Committee of New York will be involved in a series of events during the Festive season.

Maureen King-Anthony, Committee Member said the first of the event will be a Bus tour to the Leeward side of the island today. It will be a nature trail trip down to Rose Hall and there will be food, drinks and craft on sale when they get there.

Mrs. King Anthony said the Members will also be involved in the Nine Mornings Festival in Kingstown. She noted that this will be Diaspora Morning in which they will feature persons who are here from the different parts of the diaspora and again she encourages persons to take part.









