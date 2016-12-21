Weather Advisory

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Office states that the mid – upper level trough currently being monitored is forecasted to start affecting St. Vincent and the Grenadines late or today December 21, 2016.

The Met Office in its advisory said the Atlantic Ridge of High Pressure will continue to be the dominant feature during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Shower activity is likely with an increase in intensity up until Friday 23rd, December, 2016. Moisture will continue to linger into the weekend.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), through the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the situation.









