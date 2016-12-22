Improvement in Nine Mornings

The National Christmas and Nine Morning’s Committee said there has been an overall improvement in relation to the turnout by Vincentians during the 2016 Nine Morning’s Festival.

Michael Peters, Chairman of the Committee said the Committee has been working assiduously to ensure that the 2016 Nine Morning’s Festival, meets the required standard.

Mr. Peters indicated that there has been significant progress and exceptional response from various community groups. He noted that the weather conditions would have played a significant part in affecting the preparations.

According to Mr. Peters the highlight at this morning’s Nine Morning’s activities in Kingstown was the focus on the Diaspora, featuring Returning Vincentian Nationals.

He said that despite the various challenges, Vincentians love their Nine Mornings and have been supporting.









