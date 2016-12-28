14 Year Old Jailed

A 14 year old female student has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, after being found guilty of murdering a 15 year old female student during an incident which took place here last year.

The incident occurred on Thursday June 18th 2015, between 5pm and 6pm in Lowman’s Leeward.

At the time of the offence, the accused student had just completed the CPEA to gain entry into a Secondary School.

According to reports, the accused who was 12 at the time of the incident, will continue her education behind bars.

The 14 year old will be incarcerated for six years, but will not be kept among the general prison population.

Sentencing was handed down by Justice Kathy-Ann Latchoo at a sentencing hearing on December 13th during the Criminal Assizes of the High Court.









