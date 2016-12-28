Football Updates

* Old Boys defeated Young Boys 3-2 on penalties following a two all draw at the end of regulation time in the Annual Calliaqua Christmas Morning Football Festival match at the Calliaqua Playing Field on Sunday.

* The next Event will be the five-a-side Small Goal Football Competition at the Culture Pot Square in Calliaqua on New Year’s Day, Sunday.

Registration will be at Sunday’s Event.

* Fathers beat defending champions, Bachelors 6-4 on Sunday at the Cane End Playing Field in the Carib Out-A-Trouble Family Christmas Day Football match witnessed by an appreciative crowd.

Goal scorers for Fathers were Esron “HAGI” Duke in the 10th minute, Somori Marksman converted a penalty in 35th minute and scored his second in the 80th minute, Kendol “STEAM” Joseph netted in 65th minute, Orande “RAT” James in the 70th and Freddy Richardson in the 87th.

* Emmerson “PATO” Prince scored in 27th, Hans John netted in the 49th and 79th minutes, while Diandre Smith scored in the 83rd minute for Bachelors.









