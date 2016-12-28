No Major Crime

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, said there were no reports of any major criminal activity during the holiday weekend.

Clauston Francis, Acting Superintendent of Police, who told NBC News today that the weekend was relatively a quiet one and thanked the public for their support.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Branch Department within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, has indicated that there were nine reported accidents alone throughout the country – from the period December 23rd to 27th December.

Sergeant Henry Providence said that of the nine accidents, one which occurred on the 23rd of December, resulted in the hospitalisation of a mother and her baby.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related