Regional Calypso Competition

Shaunelle McKenzie is currently representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the 2016 Regional Calypso Competition.

The competition is expected to take place at Festival village in Monsteratt 8 pm tonight in the Queen of Queens Regional Calypso Monarch competition.

Ms. McKenzie will be among 8 contestants who would vie for the title of regional calypso queen.

The current Reigning Regional Calypso Queen is Barbadian Chrystal Cummins-Beckles.

Tonight’s event is being hosted by the Montserrat Festival Committee.

The other competing countries are Anguilla, Antigua, St. Kitts, St. Lucia. St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Montserrat.




