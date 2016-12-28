Shaunelle McKenzie is currently representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the 2016 Regional Calypso Competition.

The competition is expected to take place at Festival village in Monsteratt 8 pm tonight in the Queen of Queens Regional Calypso Monarch competition.

Ms. McKenzie will be among 8 contestants who would vie for the title of regional calypso queen.

The current Reigning Regional Calypso Queen is Barbadian Chrystal Cummins-Beckles.

Tonight’s event is being hosted by the Montserrat Festival Committee.

The other competing countries are Anguilla, Antigua, St. Kitts, St. Lucia. St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Montserrat.









