Woman Charged

A Lowman’s Hill resident was scheduled to appear at the Serious Offences Court this morning in connection with a stabbing incident which occurred yesterday.

Police say Lavern Prince of Lowman’s Bay/Buddy Gutter, has been charged for maliciously wounding her son, during the incident yesterday.

According to the Police report, Prince is alleged to have stabbed her son, Kish Prince, said to be in his thirties, following a dispute between the two.

Police say Mr. Prince who is currently being treated at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, is alleged to have been stabbed on the left side of his chest.









