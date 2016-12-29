NIS 30th Anniversary

The National Insurance Services (N.I.S.) is currently preparing to host a year-long program of activities to celebrate its 30th Anniversary in 2017.

Executive Director of the National Insurance Services (N.IS), Reginald Thomas tells NBC News the milestone is being observed under the theme “Financially sound and customer friendly, NIS turns 30”.

Mr. Thomas said while the anniversary will be on Thursday January 5th, they will kick off a week activities on January 1st.

He said they will also commemorate the anniversary with a focus on improved delivery of service in all areas to their customers.

Mr. Thomas said on Thursday January 5th, they will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Day which will be followed by a series of activities.









