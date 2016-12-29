World Pediatric Project Work

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) said it will be hosting an extensive program of work in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2017.

World Pediatric Project (WPP), Director for the Eastern Caribbean – Jaqueline Brown King said they are currently preparing to host their first mission which runs from January 7th to 14th.

Mrs. Browne-King said he General Surgery Mission will also include a donation of medical equipment to the state. She noted that the General Surgery mission which arrives in the state from next week will comprise a team of five members.

She said that during the General Surgery Mission they are expecting to see fifty children from throughout the region with mist of them being follow-up cases.

Simon Carey, Chief Development Officer of the WPP said a team of technicians will also be coming to the state during the period January 7th to 14th to install equipment at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital valued at 1.2 million dollars.









