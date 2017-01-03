Farmers Air Access

Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture said that farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon have direct air access to take their produce overseas to buyers in a timely manner.

He made this statement during a recent press which was held to update the nation on preliminary work which was being done for the establishment of the local Coffee Industry.

Minister Caesar said the Ministry of Agriculture continues to develop the Agri-Export Strategy Initiative which will see farmers being able to export their produce to traditional and non-traditional markets.

He noted that this is the first time in the history of our country in the Agricultural sector to have international air access from St. Vincent to the markets.

Minister Caesar said during this year they will be working with farmers’ organizations to ensure that the farmers take full advantage of the Agri-Export Strategy Initiative during this year.









