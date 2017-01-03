Football Updates

Choppins Love are the new champions of the Calliaqua New Year’s Day 5-a-side Small Goal Football Competition on Sunday, and won the top prize $250.00. They defeated Strike Force 1-nil on penalties after a 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the Final at Culture Pot Square in Calliaqua.

Strike Force collected the runners-up prize of $150.00, while Shanty Lions, who beat No Nonsense Ballers of Choppins 1-nil on penalty kicks in the third place play-off pocketed $100.00.

Ronald Joseph of Choppins Love scored the 3 goals during the Competition to emerge as the Top Scorer.

O-SEI Thompson of Striker Force was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Final, with the MVP of the Tournament, also of Striker Force.

Another Strike Force player, Noah Joseph won the Most Disciplined Award.

Eight Teams competed in two Zones of the Competition this year. The Defending Champions were Young Bush.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related