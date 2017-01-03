More Children Should Save

An appeal has been made for more children throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines to start saving money for their future.

This appeal was made by Junior Simmons, President of the Police Co-operative Credit Union (PCCU) Limited, during a ceremony which was held last Friday to distribute one hundred and twenty nine Amazon Fire Tablets to children who participated the cooperative’s Junior Savers Weekly Challenge for 2016.

Mr. Simmons said the Junior Savers Weekly Challenge continues to grow and he wants to see more of the nation’s children saving their money as the PCCU nurtures the children for success.

He appealed to the Junior Savers to use their Tablets wisely and he also called on them to encourage their friends to save their money as well. He also noted that the money that you save today will help to chart your future tomorrow.









