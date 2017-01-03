Utilize Gardens

An appeal has been made for members of the public to visit and utilize the Botanical Gardens for 2017.

This appeal was made by Gordon Shallow, Curator of the Botanic Gardens, who highlighted that the gardens can be used for many different purposes.

He said they have a number of different packages for members of the public. He noted that it is a great place to bring the entire family and build memories.

Mr. Shallow said they are making it very affordable for everyone to be able to visit and utilize the gardens for the many different purposes.









