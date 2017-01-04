Education Annual Church Service

The Ministry of Education will hold its Annual Church Service next week to officially usher in the New Year.

The service will be held under the theme Reflect, Rejoice, Give Thanks. The Ministry says it is intended to pay homage to God and to seek His direction in future educational pursuits.

Special prayers will be offered for all educational institutions, for persons in administration, as well as other stakeholders in Education. Pastor Ormond Alexander of the Campden Park Apostolic Faith Mission will deliver the sermon.

The service will take place on Thursday 12h January at the Campden Park Apostolic Faith Mission.

It will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to gather together Education officials, educators, students and key stakeholders in Education.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related