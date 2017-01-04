Football Updates

* A 22-Member St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Football Team will make a 6-Day Tour to Union and Carriacou from Friday.

The is Cheslon Hendrickson, Sherwyn Alexander, Erel Hector, Jowan Sawyers, Javal Samuel, Shaquille Barbour, Najima Burgin, Kemane Phillips, Aron Cupid, Kyron Prince, Shemroy Yorke, Sachin James, Shamar Barbour, Lesron Craigg, Lesburt Jeffery, Jahmar John, Hosni Chandler, Kewon Clarke, Ishmael Peters, Kaicy Penniston, Gidson Francis and Deron Hamlet.

With Roxell John as Manager, Wesley Charles Coach and Koyana Horne as Assistant Manager and Match Official.

On Union Island, they will have an evening of recreational activity, and will play three Football matches on Carriacou where they will oppose the Hill Top Ballers FC on Saturday, meet the Laureston Ballers on Sunday, and play against Uprising Youths on Tuesday, and return home next Wednesday.

It is the first of three overseas tours planned by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College the second semester.

* Meanwhile, Ballerz United defeated Sparta FC (2) 10-nil in the Hairoun/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday afternoon.

Five of the goals were scored by Eustan Duncan, three by Ivan Clarke, and goal each by Jamal Blake and Colin Joseph.

* At 4:15 pm today, Greggs FC will meet SV United (2) also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.









