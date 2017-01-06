PM Appeals To Self Employed

Self-employed persons across the country have been urged to register with the National Insurance Services, to ensure that they can receive the many benefits offered.

The appeal came from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves yesterday, as he delivered the key-note address at the Customer Appreciation Day hosted by the NIS yesterday to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

The Prime Minister explained that self-employed persons need to make contributions to the NIS, in order to secure their benefits.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related