Seatbelt Saftey

The Traffic Brach of the Local Police Station has expressed its concern about the wearing of seatbelts among motorists here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Department said this year, plans will be implemented to enforce traffic laws – for persons who do not comply with the traffic laws stipulated by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The seat belt serves to protect drivers and passengers from injury during any type of collision.

The goal of the belt is to secure a person to a moving object and it was often used for firemen and painters to provide an extra level of protection.

An international report states that Vehicle accidents are the number one cause of death for individuals as young as five and as old as 34 and aside from fatalities, many people suffer serious injuries as a result of vehicular accidents.

Speaking with NBC News, Station Sargent Junior Nero, Representative of the Traffic Branch of the local Police Force said seat belt laws are an important part of encouraging drivers and passengers to buckle up before heading out on the road.

Sargent Nero is strongly advising all motorists to comply with the laws that govern the wearing of seatbelts. He added that the fines are steep and you can be charged up to $5,000 for you first instance from the magistrate.

He also pointed out that one of the major challenges the department is facing is the increase in vehicles on the island.

Sargent Nero who took the time to highlight some of the Department’s plans for the course of 2017, noting that the department is concerned about the safety of all Vincentians.









