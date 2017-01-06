Taiwan Funds

The second phase of the rehabilitation project involving the Majorca feeder road in Marriaqua and the Java road and river defense in South Rivers is expected to get under way here soon.

Last month the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received funding from the Republic of China on Taiwan to assist with the implementation of this phase of the project.

Taiwanese Ambassador Baushuan Ger handed over a cheque for US$200,000 to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on December 28th, 2016.

The Republic of China on Taiwan, had previously contributed US$608,642.59 in July 2014 for the first phase of the rehabilitation project, in the wake of severe damage to roads and river defense during the April 2011 and December 2013 floods.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of the Government, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves expressed his appreciation to the government and people of Taiwan for the continued support extended to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in various fields including the field of infrastructure.

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) said it recognizes the importance of the rehabilitation projects that affect the daily life and safety of the people in the area of Marriaqua and South Rivers, and is therefore keen to witness a swift completion of the work.









