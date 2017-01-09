NLA SVG Masters Football Results

COMPUTEC VINCY Masters, SESCO Masters and Royal Roots Masters won matches on Saturday evening in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament at Victoria Park.

COMPUTEC VINCY Masters beat Sion Hill Masters 4-nil. Kenlyn Gonsalves scored two of the goals for COMPUTEC VINCY Masters and there was one goal each by Dexter Walker and Roy Marshall.

SESCO Masters defeated Murray Village Masters 3-1. Bertram Pitt netted twice and Angus De Shong once for SESCO Masters.

The goal for Murray Village Masters was scored by Conroy Trimmingham.

And, Royal Roots won by default over North East Masters.

At 6 pm tomorrow, The Expendables Masters will meet Calliaqua Masters, at 7 pm, Bequia Masters will oppose Layou Masters and at 8 pm, North East Masters will play against COMPUTEC VINCY Masters.

All matches will be played at Victoria Park.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related