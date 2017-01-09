PM To Travel

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is scheduled to leave the state tomorrow at the head of a five member delegation to attend the seventh session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA.

The Assembly will take place in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates on January 14th and 15th January.

The delegation includes the Prime Minister’s wife, Eloise Gonsalves, the head of the Energy Unit Ellsworth Dacon, Ken Morris, a senior official in the Ministry of Finance, and Isis Gonsalves, Special Adviser at the SVG UN Mission in New York.

The Assembly will bring together international policy makers at the highest level, to discuss critical matters relating to renewable energy, in terms of capacity, investments and global

co-operation.

The Prime Minister and his delegation are scheduled to return to the state on January 17th.









