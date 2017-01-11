Agricultural Export

Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture said the Agricultural Sector is preparing to take advantage of the opportunities that will open up for the sector, with the opening of the International Airport at Argyle next month.

Minister Caesar made the point, during a News Briefing held this week to discuss progress being made in relation to the Agri- Export Strategy Initiative, which was introduced here in 2013.

He noted that the Argyle International Airport is going to create a very important opportunity for the farmers and fishers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in which produce will be taken directly to Canada and the United States in the first instance.

Minister Caesar urged Farmers to be flexible and grasp the many opportunities that are arising, in relation to marketing agricultural produce.

He added that a discussion has already started for the production of coffee while cocoa is expanding and they have been made aware that there will also be the production of milk chocolate in 2017.









