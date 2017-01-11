Football Updates

* PYOLA FC of Layou defeated SV United (2), 6-nil in the Hairoun/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Dennis Prescott scored 2 goals, with 1 each from Wendy Cuffy, Wayne Cuffy, Chad Balcombe, and Theron Spencer.

* This afternoon’s Group “B” match will be between North East Masters and DESCO FC and will also be at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown at a 4:15.

* Last evening’s matches in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament have been re-scheduled because the wet conditions at Victoria Park was not conducive to play.

The matches should have seen The Expendables Masters of Barrouallie meeting Calliaqua Masters, Bequia Masters opposing Layou Masters and North East Masters playing against COMPUTEC VINCY Masters.

* Tomorrow’s matches will be between, Murray Village and The Expendables at 6 pm, North East will meet Sion Hill ant 7 pm, and at 8 pm, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters will be up against Police Masters.









