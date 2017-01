Some fifty children have been assessed by the team of medical practitioners currently conducting a General Surgery Mission by the World Pediatric Project, WPP.

The Mission is led by Dr. Jeffrey Luckesh, a Pediatric General Surgeon who said 12 children have been selected for surgeries to be carried out this week.

Dr. Lukesh said that they conduct three to four cases a day and the surgeries conducted so far have been successful.









