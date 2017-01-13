ECGC Presents Cheque

The East Caribbean Group of Companies ECGC, has made a donation of 50-thousand dollars to the World Pediatric Project, WPP, to assist with its medical programmes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and throughout the Caribbean.

This morning the cheque was handed over by Osmond Davy, Chief Executive Officer of ECGC, during a ceremony held at the ECGC Headquarters at Campden Park.

The cheque was accepted by Simon Carey, Chief Development Officer for the World Pediatric Project WPP, throughout the Caribbean.

Mr. Carey expressed gratitude on behalf of the WPP, and urged other corporate entities to assist the WPP.

He said that this a call to all corporate and business people throughout the OECS to join this movement to move the World Pediatric Project to its next level.

Mr. Carey also stated that they have been in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the past thirteen years and they have taken care of three thousand, six hundred and forty five children in those ten years.









