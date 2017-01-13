Produce Shipment

The Ministry of Agriculture is moving forward with its Agri-Export Strategy Initiative, as it prepares to send off a shipment of agricultural produce to Trinidad and Tobago this weekend.

Tomorrow’s shipment follows on the heels of one which left on December 23rd last year.

The announcement was made by Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture during a media briefing this week. He said that he want the farmers to appreciate the fact that quality is of paramount importance in the market place.

Minister Caesar explained that one of the main aims of the agri-export strategy is to reduce this country’s food import bill, through intra-regional trade. He also mentioned their quest to increase their exports to traditional original markets in Trinidad and Tobago as well as Barbados.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related