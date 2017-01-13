Weather Advisory

Small Craft Operators and persons who may be thinking of having a sea bath this weekend are being advised to stay out of the sea, as the local Meteorological Office says a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning are in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00pm on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, a Low Pressure system anchored just north of the island chain has been generating large northerly swells which are propagating southwards across the Lesser Antilles.

It says northerly swells of 7 to 10 feet are expected to affect the coastal waters around St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and this s activity is likely to persist into the weekend and may become even more adverse at times of high tide.

Consequently, a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 p.m. Sunday 15th January.

The Met Office says large waves and dangerous rip-currents can be expected mainly along the west, north, and east coasts of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators.

Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are also advised to stay out of the water. A small-craft Warning means in this case that seas equal to or greater than 10 feet are already affecting the marine area. And a High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.









