Scorchers defeated High Park United to win the 5-a-side Net-O-Rama Title as the 2017 Valley Netball Championship got underway yesterday at the Richland Government School Hard Court.

3 J’s Valley won the Best Dressed Award.

The opening Ceremony heard addresses by President of Local Association Doris McIntosh, Area Representation, St Clair “JIMMY” Prince and feature Speaker, Kirk Da Silva.

LP Ballers of Georgetown won last year’s Title.

* Eight Teams registered for the Championship.









