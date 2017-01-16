Continued Airport Preparations

Preparations are continuing, for the official opening of the International Airport at Argyle, which set to take place on Tuesday February 14th.

Jennifer Richardson, Communications Officer at the International Airport Development Company, IADC, said the Company had to overcome a number of challenges during the construction phase.

Miss Richardson reflected on the challenges and stated that from August 13th 2008 there has been continuous hard work which includes to the moving of three major mountains.

Also, the moving of homes, the church, the cemetery and to span the Yambou River.

Miss Richardson said almost everything is now in place for the opening of the Airport on February 14th.

The International Airport at Argyle was constructed at a cost of over 700-million dollars.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related