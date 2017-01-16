MR GOSNEL ANTHONY JOHNSON better known as PUNAN and GRANT of Campden Park died on Wednesday 4th January at the age of 56. The funeral takes place on Thursday 19th January at the Wesleyan Holiness Church. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Lowmans Leeward Cemetery.

Transportation will be provided by the following vans and will leave the following areas at 1:30 pm.

High Grade with registration number – H2420, Game Over – H 6551 and Natty will transport persons from Calder, Stubbs and Diamond.









