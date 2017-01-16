Last Weekend’s Football Updates

* Ballerz United dominated yesterday afternoon’s match of the Hairoun/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League with a 5-nil victory over Brownstown United at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

* On Saturday, Jebelles FC outplayed North East Masters beating them, 10-nil, and Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC gained a 1-nil win over LP Boys.

There will be no match in the League today.

* COMPUTEC VINCY Masters defeated Police Masters 3-1 in their continuation match of the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Two goals were scored by Rohan Keizer and one from Roy Marshall for COMPUTEC VINCY Masters. CAS-KAN-KY Quow scored for Police Masters.

* In other results, Colin Trimmingham scored twice to Murray Village Masters a 2-1 victory over Vintage Gold Masters. Carlos James netted the goal for Vintage Gold Masters.

* Bequia Masters outplayed Royal Roots Masters, beating them 7-1. The goals for Bequia Masters were scored by Wayne Peters (3), and there was a goal each by Marlon James, Anthony Farrell, Victor Audain and Wayne Holder.

Jason Nash converted the goal for Royal Roots.

* And, SESCO Masters won by default over defending champions, South Leeward Masters.

Tomorrow at 6 pm, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters will meet Royal Roots, at 7 pm, Police Masters will oppose Bequia Masters and at 8 pm, Calliaqua Masters will play against Murray Village Masters. Matches also at Victoria Park.









