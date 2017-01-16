Pilot Prison Project Commences

A pilot project, aimed at rehabilitating inmates at Her Majesty’s Prisons in Kingstown and at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility, commences today.

The Programme is being co-ordinated by the Ministry of Social Development, in collaboration with the Prison Service.

Anton Caesar, an official of the Ministry of Social Development, said about 25 Inmates are involved in the programme, with sessions being held at Her Majesty’s Prisons in Kingstown and the Belle Isle Correctional Facility.

Mr. Caesar said the programme is intended to help prepare the Inmates to adjust to life in the society, when they complete their sentences.

He noted that the programme is being carried out over a three-year period and it should help the inmates to be positive enough to not re-enter the prison.









