This Saturday, Dr. Ken Onu, Motivational Speaker and Ophthalmologist will be presenting a lecture on the topic ‘Design Your Life’, as part of a series of lectures which are aimed at encouraging persons to transform their outlook at life.

He stated that the idea is to promote a positive change in both their professional and personal lives as happiness is a by-product of achieving our goals.

Dr. Onu will also be focusing on several other areas during the lecture series including learning strategies such as memory techniques, brain training, mind mapping and speak reading courses. There will also be courses on procrastination, empowerment, communication skills, time management, overcoming adversity and creating visualization.

Saturday’s lecture takes place at the Centre for Inner Vision upstairs the Sprotts Building this Saturday beginning at 2pm.









