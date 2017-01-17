Garifuna Program Launched

Today, the Garifuna Heritage Foundation launched its program of activities which will be held to coincide with National Heroes and Heritage month in March of this year.

This year’s Garifuna activities will take place from March 6th to the 15th under the theme “Celebrating Our Indigenous History, Heritage and Cultures – From Mainland to Islands and Return: Strengthening links, Forging networks, Claiming Ancestral space”.

At today’s launch, Gloria Williams from the Garifuna Heritage Foundation said this year’s program will be a hive of excitement and knowledge for everyone. She stated that the Garifuna Heritage Foundation in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus will be presenting the International Garifuna Summit which will be held between March 6th and 13th.

Meanwhile, David Darkie Williams, President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation said while they have enjoyed tremendous success with their activities during Heroes and Heritage month over the years, they year they will be taking the program up a notch. He said there will be many presentations from local, regional and international delegates and the program will also feature a number of fun informative events for the nation’s population especially the youths to learn about the Garifuna Heritage.









