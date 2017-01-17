Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Technology, is encouraging Vincentians to get involved in a series of public consultations on the National Broadband Plan, which will be held from January 31st.

The Minister spoke at the launch today saying the initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by further advancing the delivery of high-speed broadband in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He said it is hoped that all Vincentians will come out in their numbers and contribute to the development of the plan, which is in its draft stage.

Minister Gonsalves noted that the draft plan is still in an early draft stage and the critical component of how it becomes a final plan is interaction and consultation with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and said t he government recognizes the importance of a reliable broadband infrastructure to the national development agenda.

The first draft of the National Broadband Plan for St. Vincent and the Grenadines was developed by the World Bank-funded Caribbean Regional Communication Infrastructure Program (CARCIP).









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related