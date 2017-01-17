Team Athletics SVG has announced that the first Athletics Mini Meet will be held on 21st January at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex at 9:15 am.

23 Events will be contested in eight age Groups:

AGE CATEGORIES AND EVENTS

– U-7 (born 2011 and later) 60m, 150m

– U-9 (born 2009 and later) 80m, 150m

– U-11 (born 2007 and later) 150m, 300m, 4 x 100m

– U-13 (born 2005 and later) 150m, 300m, 4 x 100m

– U-15 (born 2003 and later) 150m, 300m, 4 x 100m

– U-18 (born 2000 and later) 150m, 300m, 4 x 100m

– U-20 (born 1999 and later) 150m, 300m, 4 x 100m

– 20+ (born 1997 and earlier) 150m, 300m, 4 x 100m

– OPEN (U-15 – 20+) 1200m

PROGRAMME

9:15 AM 1200M OPEN FEMALES/MALES

9:45 60M U-7 FEMALES/MALES

10:00 80M U-9 FEMALES/MALES

10:15 150M U-11 – 20+ FEMALES/MALES

10:45 150M U-7 & U-9 FEMALES/MALES

11 4 X 100M U-11 – 20+ FEMALES/MALES









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related