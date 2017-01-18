Football Updates

* COMPUTEC VINCY Masters went on a goal scoring spree last night at Victoria Park beating Royal Roots Masters 10-nil in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament.

Christopher Harry scored four of the goals, Dexter Walker got two goals and there was a goal each by Osborne Byron, Wesley Charles, Leon Francis and Troy Browne.

* Also, two goals from Marlon James and one by Anthony Farrell gave Bequia Masters a 3-2 victory over the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters.

Hanif Simon and Gordon Charles netted the goals for Police Masters.

* And, Calliaqua Masters beat Murray Village Masters 3-1. Junas Douglas netted twice for Calliaqua Masters and Lawrence Franklyn scored the other while Randy Kirby scored the goal for Murray Village Masters.

The Tournament will continue tomorrow also at Victoria Park.

* PAY-O-LA of Layou thumped Linkers FC 5-1 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Dennis Prescott netted a hat-trick for PAY-O-LA of Layou, supported by a goal each by Theron Spencer and Deno John.

The goal for Linkers FC was scored by Filling Douglas.

* At 4:15 pm today, Brownstown United and Biabou FC will clash in Group “C” Preliminary match also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.









