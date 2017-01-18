RICK NICK’S CAFÉ SQUASH RESULTS

Geronimo Ross defeated Jada Ross 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 yesterday in Round (1) of the Junior Competition of the Rick Nick’s Café Invitational Squash Tournament at the National Squash Centre at Paul’s Avenue in Kingstown.

In the Round of 16 Senior Competition, Kai Bentick beat Loron Thomas 11-3, 11-LOVE, 11-3, Geronimo Ross won from Ceron Padmore 11-3, 11-4, 12-10, Omari Wilson defeated Cauldric Fraser 11-8, 11-5, 11-7, and Mikal Quashie got the better of Kadmiel Crichton 11-8, 11-3, 11-6.

In Round (1) of the Masters, Telbert Samuel had the better of Greta Primus 11-8, 11-3, 6-11, 4-11, 11-6.

And in Round (2) of the Masters, James Bentick defeated Steve Ollivierre 11-1, 11-6, 11-5, Colin Alexander beat Dominic Ross 14-12, 12-10, 11-6 and Paul Cyrus won from Telbert Samuel 11-4, 11-5, 11-5.

The Tournament moves into the Quarter-finals today at 4 pm also at the National Squash Centre in Paul’s Avenue.









