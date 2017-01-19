Football Updates

*Biabou FC gained a 5-1 victory over Brownstown United yesterday afternoon at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown in the Hairoun/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League.

The goals for Biabou FC were scored by D. Kydd (4) and Dorian Dallaway (1).

Jeffrey Antoine netted for Brownstown United.

There will be no match in the League today.

* Sion Hill Masters will meet Layou Masters at six O’clock this evening in a treble header of the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament at Victoria Park.

At seven O’clock, Vintage Gold Masters will face SESCO Masters and Police Masters will clash with North East Masters at eight o’clock.

* In the meantime…Calliaqua Masters with 10 points head Group “A” standing to date. The Expendables of Barrouallie Masters and defending champions, South Leeward Masters are joint second on nine points, followed by SESCO Masters on seven points.

COMPUTEC VINCY Masters on 15 points head Group “B” standing. There is also a joint second position with Layou Masters and Sion Hill Masters on nine points each, and Bequia Masters on six points.









