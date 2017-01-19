Human Trafficking Rumour

The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is dispelling a rumor being circulated on social media someone is engaging in human trafficking.

The reports are that a male using motor vehicle HB 3470 is engaging in human trafficking.

Inspector Hawkins Nanton, Head of the Police Public Relations and Complaints Department said there is no credible claim to this report.

Inspector Nanton stated that the preliminary investigations that were conducted shows that bulleting being circulated has not been issued by any department or unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

He said the police understands the public concerns but is appealing to persons to desist from spreading inaccurate information as this can cause alarm.

Meanwhile, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said they are continuing to arrest foreign nationals who come into the country illegally.

This statement as made by Renold Hadaway, Commissioner of Police, during a press briefing which was held yesterday to update the nation on successes the police have enjoyed in the fight against crime and violence and the illegal drugs trade.

Commissioner Hadaway said during 2016 there was an upsurge in gun related crimes being committed and they were reliably informed about foreign nationals coming to St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the purpose of committing crimes.

He said a number of foreign nationals were arrested for being in the country illegally and they are continuing to work along with regional police organizations to address the issue.









